He was also accused of groping director Tony Montana in a bar.

Via NBC:

Kevin Spacey says he’s getting help after he was accused of sexual misconduct by at least two fellow actors — one of whom was underage during the encounter.

In a statement to NBC News, Spacey’s representatives said the actor would take a step back for evaluation, but did not give further details.

“Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment. No other information is available at this time,” the statement said.

Spacey has been accused by Broadway veteran Anthony Rapp and Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos of inappropriate sexual behavior.

Rapp’s allegations were first made public in an article by BuzzFeed News, in which he said Spacey lied on top of him while the two were alone in a bedroom when Rapp was 14 years old.

Spacey responded in a statement saying he was “horrified” by Rapp’s story but did not remember the encounter.

