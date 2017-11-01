Anything to protect the special snowflakes delicate feelings.

Via Campus Reform:

Three University of Tennessee professors say colleges should rename controversial monuments because of the “psychological harm” they cause to minority students.

In a recent academic paper, professors Jordan Brasher, Derek Alderman, and Joshua Inwood call for the development of a “responsible landscape policy” to help colleges assess monuments, statues, buildings, and dorms named after racist historical figures.

Campus buildings named after such figures, they argue, contribute to the tradition of “valorizing public figures with reputations for defending and perpetuating slavery, white supremacy, racial segregation, and disenfranchisement.”

“These commemorated individuals can serve as a ‘hidden curriculum’ that gives sometimes subtle, but often times overt clues about who belongs and whose histories are important to the development of the university and its identity,” they argue.

To change this, the professors call for “landscape interventions” to rename the monuments and promote a sense of “belonging” for minority students, and so establish a “more just landscape of racial identity and belonging.”