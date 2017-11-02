Notice the things she doesn’t say. She doesn’t deny that she knew here, although she did previously. And instead of apologizing, she concentrates on leaving the suggestion that they were trying to determine the accuracy of it before they put it out there. But of course, they kept pitching it to any media they could without determining the accuracy.

Via Daily Caller:

Hillary Clinton on Wednesday defended her campaign’s funding of the so-called Trump dossier, even though the allegations in the document remain almost entirely uncorroborated.

In an interview with Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show,” Clinton noted that the dossier, commissioned by opposition research firm Fusion GPS, is “still being evaluated.”

“It’s part of what happens in a campaign where you get information that may or may not be useful and you try to make sure that anything you put in the public arena is accurate,” Clinton said of the dossier, which was written by former British spy Christopher Steele.

It was revealed last week that Clinton campaign lawyer Marc Elias hired Fusion GPS on behalf of the campaign and the Democratic National Committee last April to investigate Trump. Fusion hired Steele that June, and the ex-MI6 officer would go on to produce a research report now known as the dossier.

