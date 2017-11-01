And as a lawmaker, she should know that ‘someone else was also breaking the law’ doesn’t really work as an excuse.

Via Daily Caller:

A police camera captured a Democratic county lawmaker bizarrely screaming, begging, invoking for special privileges, saying she’s broke, claiming to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and panting like she’s about to keel over while she received a routine speeding ticket for driving 13 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.

The legislator in the disturbing dash-cam video is Jennifer Schwartz Berky, a member of the Ulster County Legislature in Ulster County, New York.

The incident occurred back in May. The video is coming out now — just in time for local elections — in response to a Freedom of Information Law request (and in spite of appeals by Berky’s lawyer to suppress it).

A local news site, Hudson Valley One, has published a condensed version of Berky’s antics.

