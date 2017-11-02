Fired after the backlash. Update to this story.

Via The Hill:

A Democratic National Committee (DNC) staffer is under fire for voicing a hiring preference for nonwhite, male candidates in an email about job openings.

“I personally would prefer that you not forward to cisgender straight white males, since they’re already in the majority,” Data Services manager Madeleine Leader said in an email that urged colleagues to forward open job positions to interested parties, The Daily Wire reported Wednesday.

The DNC denied that the email was “authorized” in any way by the organization.

“The email in question was not authorized by the DNC nor was it authorized by senior leadership,” DNC spokesman Michael Tyler said in a statement to The Hill.

“All hiring decisions at the DNC are made consistent with the DNC’s commitment to equal employment opportunity and hiring an inclusive and talented staff that reflects the coalition of the Democratic Party, because our diversity is our greatest strength.”

