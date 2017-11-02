Via Washington Times:

The White House labeled New York terrorist suspect Sayfullo Saipov as an enemy combatant Wednesday, with an angry President Trump saying he would consider sending the alleged Islamist who killed eight pedestrians with a truck to the notorious military prison at Guantanamo Bay.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the administration considers the 29-year-old Mr. Saipov, who emigrated to the U.S. from Uzbekistan, a fitting candidate for the military justice system in the war on terror.

“I believe we would consider this person to be an enemy combatant, yes,” she told reporters. “I think the actions that he took certainly justify that.”

