Scum.

Via Daily Beast:

Sayfullo Saipov requested an ISIS flag to display in his hospital room after he killed eight people in a terrorist attack, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday. Saipov waived his Miranda rights, the FBI said, and “stated he felt good about what he had done.” Saipov also said he considered displaying the ISIS flag in the front and back of the truck but decided against it for fear of drawing attention. Saipov told law enforcement he chose Halloween for the attack “because there would be more civilians on the street.” He searched “Halloween in NYC” online two weeks prior to the attack and practiced making turns with the truck. Saipov said he wanted to kill people along the West Side Highway and “proceed to the Brooklyn Bridge to strike pedestrians,” the complaint said.

