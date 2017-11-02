Columbia College doesn’t have enough safe spaces.

The Columbia University College Republicans are under investigation for discrimination and harassment after the school’s student government voted to report the group to the Student Conduct Office Sunday.

The Columbia College Student Council passed a resolution Sunday night to file the report against CUCR due to their past invitations to speakers like Tommy Robinson and Mike Cernovich.

Notably, the resolution was created following Black Students Organization leader Braxton Gutner’s demand that the organization be defunded, according to the Columbia Spectator.

The student called on his peers to sign a petition, titled “Columbia Coalition Against White Supremacy,” requesting the university to “deem CUCR ineligible to receive [funding],” and to “redistribute” CUCR funding to “self-identified Muslim groups,” and “people of color focused groups.”

