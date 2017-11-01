. @MichelleObama tells men "y'all need to go talk to each other about your stuff. Because there's so much of it. It's so messy." pic.twitter.com/IpCzpFDbUC

Why does she and her husband, like Hillary and Bill, still think we care to hear from them?

Via Daily Caller:

Michelle Obama spoke at an Obama Foundation Summit on Wednesday and spent an inordinate amount of time bashing men for being “entitled” and “self-righteous.”

The former first lady told men to get “some friends” and talk to each other about their alleged gender-based problems.

“Y’all should get you some friends,” she said to the men in the audience. “Get you some friends and talk to each other, because…[women] straighten each other out on things.”

“Y’all need to go talk to each other about your stuff because there’s so much of it…it’s so messy,” she continued. “Just talk to each other about why you’re the way you are.”

