The Berkeley City Council will discuss Tuesday limiting the Berkeley Police Department’s ability to use force policy.

Proposed by Councilwoman Kate Harrison, the amendment would expand the definition of use of force to include any time an officer uses physical force in any matter, the Berkeley Patch reported. The change would require the California officers to fill out more paperwork and a day-to-day basis, as officers are currently only required to document uses of force when there is an injury, a weapon is used, or a citizen files a complaint.

Harrison’s proposed change also would require the department to publish an annual use of force report and cataloguing each incident by severity and other measures.

Berkeley has been a hotbed of violent protest throughout 2017 and the city council hoped to address police concerns by easing its ban on pepper spray.

