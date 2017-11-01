They’re so ‘pro-Trump’ they’re running protests against him?

What they are trying to do is what they always have been doing by pushing radical leftist protests and that is to cause chaos and division.

Their biggest achievement is in the dossier which promoted the Russia collusion theory, with the cooperation with Hillary Clinton and the DNC. How many people believe this theory, despite there being no evidence of it?

Via Buzzfeed:

BlackMattersUS, a social media campaign believed to be Russians meddling in the US politics, promoted a large anti-Trump march in New York City in the days after the election. A now-unavailable Facebook page for the Nov. 12, 2016, march shows the event’s host as BM, a known alias of the BlackMattersUS used throughout the group’s promotional materials for other sponsored protests, and encouraged protesters to meet at Union Square at 12 p.m. to march to Trump Tower. The archived events page shows the event was shared with 61,000 people, 33,000 were interested in the event and 16,000 people marked themselves as going. “Divided is the reason we just fell. We must unite despite our differences to stop HATE from ruling the land,” a description of the event page reads. Keep reading…



