Via Freshnobee:

Papa John’s CEO John Schattner said on a conference call regarding the pizza company’s third-quarter financial results that NFL player protests during the national anthem before league games have hurt his company’s bottom line, according to reports.

“The NFL has hurt us,” Schattner said on the call, according to ESPN. “We are disappointed the NFL and its leadership did not resolve this.”

The Louisville, Ken.-based company’s stock price declined more than 12 percent Wednesday morning, according to Google Finance. That came after Papa John’s cut expectations for earnings and sales growth for the full year in its third quarter-release.

