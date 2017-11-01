One of my family members played Little League with him. Poor family, he was their only child. 5 of the people killed were from Argentina on a 30th anniversary of their high school graduation, one woman was from Belgium. The remaining person is from Manhattan.

Via NJ:

NEW MILFORD — A 32-year-old New Jersey man whose father described him as “the perfect son” was among those killed in Tuesday’s terror attack in New York City.

Darren Drake was among eight people killed when a man driving a truck along a riverfront bicycle path plowed into pedestrians and bicyclists, his father said Wednesday.

Drake’s father Jimmy Blake sobbed at times as he talked to reporters outside the family’s New Milford home. He said his son, an only child, lost 93 pounds after undergoing lap band surgery three years ago.

Darren Drake, a project manager for Moody’s was out for a bike ride between meetings when he was struck by the Home Depot truck.

“While other people would take cigarette or coffee breaks, he would go out and ride the bike for 15 or 20 minutes, ” his father said.

