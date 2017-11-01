Via Daily Caller:

Uzbek nationals are most likely to develop extremist views while working as migrant workers abroad, U.S. commissioned research featured in the Department of State’s 2016 country report on terrorism warned.

“U.S.-commissioned research has shown that Uzbeks are most likely to radicalize while working as migrants abroad,” the report declared in the countering violent extremism section on Uzbekistan.

The report’s warning is particularly stark in the wake of a Tuesday terrorist attack on New York City pedestrians by Uzbek national Sayfullo Saipov, killing eight civilians and wounding 12 others. Saipov entered the U.S. on a diversity visa in 2010 and is a legal permanent resident.

He left notes in the truck he used to plow through pedestrians that declared his allegiance for the Islamic State and has reportedly told investigators he is “proud” of his work, wishing only he had run over more people.

