Via Campus Reform:

A professor at the University of Southern California recently published a “Diversity Toolkit” to help diversity educators fight “male gendered pronouns.”

The Diversity Toolkit, created by USC Professor of Social Work Jeremy Goldbach, was released last week as a tool to help diversity educators facilitate discussions on issues on “diversity and the role of identity in social relationships.”

The toolkit outlines six activities that educators can do with students, including one on “Creating Gender Free Nouns,” which aims to fight the use of “male gendered pronouns” by teaching students how to replace them with gender-neutral words.