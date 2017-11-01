Via Weekly Standard:

Over at the Long War Journal, Thomas Joscelyn and Bill Roggio have the first analysis of the massive trove of documents, files, and images which were recovered at Osama bin Laden’s compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan, during the raid in which bin Laden was killed.

The cache of documents, released today for the first time by the CIA, are an amazing stockpile of information that has never before been public. Per Joscelyn and Roggio:

* For the first time, there’s a picture of Hamza bin Laden, Osama’s secretive son, who’s never before been photographed.

* There’s a file with bin Laden’s hand-written, 228-page private journal.

* There’s a good deal of evidence that at the time of his death, bin Laden was still actively leading al Qaeda.

* Also, there’s a great deal of information on bin Laden’s ties to Iran and Iraq.

Here’s Joscelyn and Roggio on al Qaeda and Iran:

