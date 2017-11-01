One way ticket to Gitmo. Do not return to sender.

Via Daily Mail:

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he would consider sending Sayfullo Saipov, the Uzbek national who plowed a rented truck through a bike lane full of cyclists and pedestrians on Tuesday, to the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

‘I would certainly consider that, yes. I would certainly consider that. Send him to Gitmo,’ Trump said.

The president also declared that he is already in the process of terminating the State Department’s diversity-oriented visa lottery program, which granted Saipov entry into the United States in 2010.

Trump called Saipov ‘an animal.’

