Looks like a younger Harvey Weinstein.

Via Daily Mail:

Six women claim that they were victims of sexual harassment and/or assault at the hands of ‘Rush Hour’ director Brett Ratner in a Los Angeles Times exposè.

Among the women are model-turned-actress Natasha Henstridge, 43, who said that Ratner forced her into performing oral sex on him back in the early nineties after the two spent an evening hanging out at a friend’s apartment in Manhattan.

‘He strong-armed me in a real way. He physically forced himself on me,’ said Henstridge, who was 19 at the time.

‘At some point, I gave in and he did his thing.’

Also coming forward is actress Olivia Munn, who claims that the director masturbated in front of her back in 2004 when she was asked to deliver food to his trailer on the set of ‘After the Sunset.’

Keep reading…