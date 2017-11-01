Via Daily Mail:

A hero cop who shot the New York truck killer was in the right place at the right time after being called to another emergency minutes before the carnage began, it has emerged.

Ryan Nash, 28, had been dispatched to a nearby school in the Lower West Side of Manhattan amid reports of a suicidal 17-year-old girl at 2.35pm on Tuesday.

But half an hour later, he was confronting alleged terrorist Sayfullo Saipov, 29, after a truck was driven down a bike path killing eight before crashing into a school bus on nearby Chambers Street.

The suspect refused to drop his realistic-looking weapons, police said, so Nash shot him in the stomach and arrested him.

