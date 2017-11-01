A source tells CBS News the suspect in NYC terror attack is pleased with the attack and is unapologetic https://t.co/8TZMhsNFhp pic.twitter.com/jToxdPvueh

And we let this bastard into the country for what reason? He also has a prior criminal record in three states according to ABC, including a traffic offense. So how did he get to be an Uber driver?

Via Daily Mail:

The 29-year-old man who killed eight and injured 13 in an ISIS-inspired terror attack in New York City on Tuesday was a Muslim who attended a ‘suspicious’ mosque in New Jersey and allegedly radicalized sometime after moving to the U.S. seven years ago.

The suspect in the terrorist attack has been identified as 29-year-old Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, a married father-of-three who immigrated to the U.S. in March 2010 from his native Uzbekistan.

He came to America on what’s known as a Diversity Visa Lottery, a government program that awards 55,000 greencards a year to foreigners from countries that don’t see a high rate of immigration.

In an interview on CNN Wednesday morning, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that Saipov ‘radicalized domestically’ after moving to America, where he has worked as a commercial truck driver and Uber driver.

It appears that his plans to wreak havoc on innocent New Yorkers was in the works for sometime.

NYPD officials said at a Wednesday morning press conference that Saipov had been planning the attack for weeks, but wouldn’t go into detail about his preparations.

Keep reading…