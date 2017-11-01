A program Chuck Schumer helped create.

Via Daily Caller:

President Donald Trump slammed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer early Wednesday for his role in launching the program that reportedly allowed an extremist onto American soil.

Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, a 29-year-old green card holder from Uzbekistan, mowed down pedestrians in a rented van Tuesday before crashing into a school bus. He then exited the vehicle brandishing imitation firearms and shouting “Allahu Ackbar.” The young extremist, who authorities suspect may have sworn allegiance to the Islamic State based on Arabic notes found at the scene and materials found on his computer, killed a total of eight people and injured many others.

Saipov reportedly came to the U.S. in 2010 through a Department of State program known as the “Diversity Visa Lottery” program. He has been called a “visa winner,” which if true, was not a win for the people of New York City.

The Diversity Visa Lottery has been around for around two decades, and Schumer, a New York democrat, did play a part in developing the program. Congress approved the program as part of the Immigration Act of 1990, and it went into effect in 1995. Since then, the program has been hotly debated, with liberals typically defending the visa lottery program while conservatives push for merit-based immigration.