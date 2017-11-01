Is there any actor in Hollywood who isn’t a pig? Here’s her story of what happened.

Via NY Post:

Dustin Hoffman has been accused of sexually harassing a former production assistant when she was 17 years old.

Anna Graham Hunter was working on the 1985 TV movie adaption of “Death of a Salesman” when she said the alleged sexual harassment occurred.

“When I was a senior in high school in New York City, interning as a production assistant on the set of the ‘Death of a Salesman’ TV film, he asked me to give him a foot massage my first day on set; I did,” Hunter wrote in an essay for The Hollywood Reporter, released Wednesday. “He was openly flirtatious, he grabbed my ass, he talked about sex to me and in front of me. One morning I went to his dressing room to take his breakfast order; he looked at me and grinned, taking his time. Then he said, ‘I’ll have a hard-boiled egg … and a soft-boiled clitoris.’ His entourage burst out laughing. I left, speechless. Then I went to the bathroom and cried.”

Hunter detailed how she was allegedly treated by the Oscar winner, who was 48 at the time, in a series of letters she’d written to her sister during her internship.

