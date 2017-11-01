Today’s the day! You can go to https://t.co/p8DQwo89C7 and sign up for health coverage. Need a pep talk first? @BarackObama has you covered. pic.twitter.com/78DAFgUV77 — Get America Covered (@GetUSCovered) November 1, 2017

And yet, he took away mine, as he did to thousands if not millions of others who had plans they liked and doctors they liked.

Yes, I could pay hundreds for another plan. That doesn’t include my doctor or the things my prior plan did. But it wouldn’t cover me until my 6500 deductible is satisfied. So basically it’s him forcing me to give up my money while getting nothing back for it unless I have a catastrophic event.



