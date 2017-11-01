More to follow.

Via Daily Caller:

NBC News began constructing a favorite media narrative in the hours following Tuesday’s terror attack in New York City, posting a story about potential “backlash” against Muslims just six hours after a Muslim man mowed down tourists on a bike path in Manhattan.

Shortly after police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, an Uzbekistan native who came to the U.S. in 2010 on a diversity visa, NBC posted a story entitled “Muslim Americans Again Brace for Backlash After New York Attack.”

The piece touched on concerns among Muslim Americans and community members, who worried about how Islam would be perceived after another terror attack or that Muslims themselves would be targeted for retaliation.

