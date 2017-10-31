Via Daily Mail:

The man who allegedly ran down cyclists and pedestrians along 17 Manhattan blocks pledged his allegiance to ISIS before his attack, it has emerged.

Police sources say Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, 29, entered a bicycle path at Houston Street at 3.05pm and drove downtown, knocking down victims before smashing into a school bus at Chambers Street, exiting and shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’.

He then waved a paintball gun in one hand and a pellet gun in the other, and was shot in the abdomen by a police officer. He has now exited surgery and police are waiting for him to wake up before they question him.

Images of ISIS flags were found in his truck, as well as handwritten notes pledging his allegiance to the terrorist group, insiders told the New York Post.

Keep reading…