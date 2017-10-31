Expect more.

Via Fox News:

A second Kevin Spacey accuser has come forward claiming the actor groped him in a Los Angeles bar in 2003.

Tony Montana, who first spoke to Radar Online, told Fox News the “House of Cards” star approached him at Coronet Pub.

Montana said Spacey grabbed his crotch.

“People react differently to trauma,” said Montana, who was then in his 30s. “With what happened to me was an immediate form of helplessness. The bar was my safe place. This person of out nowhere, who I know is famous, who is misbehaving and has a license to misbehave and this is happening to me.

