All of political punditry is buzzing over the controversial television ad released by a group called Latino Victory Fund on behalf of the campaign of Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat running for Governor of Virginia.

Ironically, the horrific, make-believe crime depicted in the ad mirrors an actual crime in Sterling, VA where the victim was a young Muslim girl wearing a hijab.[…]

The Northam campaign and Latino Victory Fund rationalize the despicable attack ad on Gillespie, a moderate Republican, because he has made Northam’s support for sanctuary city laws a central part of his campaign. Gillespie has argued that sanctuary city laws prohibit local law enforcement from fully cooperating with federal immigration officials and the result is that more violent criminals, like MS-13 gang members would be on the streets.

As nationally syndicated radio host Chris Plante observed earlier today on WMAL in Washington, Northern Virginia actually experienced a recent murder involving a young Muslim girl wearing a hijab who was chased down by a suspect in a vehicle. According to police reports the suspect then abducted and murdered the young girl with a baseball bat.

The suspect is an illegal alien.

The murder gained national attention when it first occurred because the assumption was that the Muslim girl was murdered because of the outward sign of her religion.

