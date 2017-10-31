Something tells me he’s going to get fired.

Via NY Post:

The man who mowed down eight people on the West Side Highway Tuesday afternoon was “very friendly” and working for Uber, his friend told The Post.

Kobiljon Matkarov, 37, met suspected terrorist Sayfullo Saipov in Florida about five years ago shortly after Saipov came from Uzbekistan– the two connected over their mutual heritage.

“He is very good guy, he is very friendly… he is like little brother… he look at me like big brother,” Matkarov said by phone Tuesday from his home in Miamisburg, Ohio.

Matkarov said he’d been working for Uber and living in New Jersey as recently as this summer.

Matkarov had a trip planned to Uzbekistan in June and was flying out of JFK with his five children and wife– he reached out to Saipov for a ride because he was nearby.

