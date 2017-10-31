Update:

Green card immigrant from Uzbekistan.

NEW YORK — Police and witnesses say a man deliberately drove a rented truck onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan, killing eight people and seriously injuring 11 others, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and brandishing imitation firearms before he was shot by police. The suspect was wounded and taken into custody.

“This was an act of terror, and a particularly cowardly act of terror aimed at innocent civilians,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. He called it “a very painful day in our city.”

“Today there was a loss of innocent life in lower Manhattan,” NYPD commissioner James O’Neill said at a Tuesday press conference.

Sources identify suspect as Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov

Law enforcement sources identified the suspect to CBS News as Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, a 29-year-old man from Tampa, Florida. He came to the U.S. in 2010 from Uzbekistan.

