Via Fox News:
President Trump reacted to the terror attack in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday by saying it was done by a “sick and deranged person.”
“In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person,” the president tweeted. “Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.!”
Authorities said at least eight people died and nine were injured after a driver plowed into a bike path in New York on Tuesday afternoon. Police said they have taken a person, who was shot twice, into custody.
“We must not allow ISIS to return, or enter, our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere,” Trump said. “Enough!”