Via Fox News:

President Trump reacted to the terror attack in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday by saying it was done by a “sick and deranged person.”

“In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person,” the president tweeted. “Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.!”

Authorities said at least eight people died and nine were injured after a driver plowed into a bike path in New York on Tuesday afternoon. Police said they have taken a person, who was shot twice, into custody.

“We must not allow ISIS to return, or enter, our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere,” Trump said. “Enough!”

Keep reading…