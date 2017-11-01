His rebuttal triggered the special snowflake population.

The University of Cincinnati is investigating comments a music professor made on a Muslim student’s assignment after they were shared on social media.

Among the professor’s notes: “July 4th is not the day we tape a sign to a damn stick and go out and march with smug college brats and dysphoric drama queens.”

College-Conservatory of Music Assistant Professor Clifford Adams’ comments first went public Thursday when another UC student posted a photo of the exchange on Facebook.

Fay Alwattari’s post shows that her friend wrote about the song “Walk on Water” for a class assignment: “I am a Middle Eastern Muslim female therefore Trump’s presidency and all the hate he has promoted and encouraged has impacted my family, friends, and I. This song restores my faith in America by depicting what America is really about and why we celebrate July 4th. It includes a diverse range of people from white, black, young, old, straight and gay all coming together to celebrate the birth of a country that is built off the idea of freedom.”

Adams’ responses, according to the screenshot:

“The U.S. President’s first sworn duty is to protect America from enemies, and the greatest threat to our freedom is not the President, it is radical Islam. Review this list of Islamic terrorist attacks and then tell me about your hurt feelings.” “Now, about Muslim females. As you well know, young Muslim women are murdered by their father or a brother for dating – or for holding hands with – a non-Muslim boy …” “Muslim females are safer in America than in any Middle Eastern country. How dare you complain while enjoying our protection!” “And just FYI: July 4th is not the day we tape a sign to a damn stick and go out and march with smug college brats and dysphoric drama queens, it is a federal holiday commemorating the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. I am glad you took my class; you really do need to shut up, listen, and learn. Welcome to America, and welcome to college. – Adams”

The comments were able to be seen by all students in Adams’ online “What’s Hot in Popular Music” class, according to Alwattari’s post.

