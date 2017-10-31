Warning graphic footage:

Just to give some context, this is downtown, close to the World Trade Center.

Via Breaking 911:

NEW YORK — Several pedestrians and bicyclists were run down by a vehicle in Lower Manhattan Tuesday.

According to witnesses, a man in a box truck veered off the road and struck the victims. The unidentified suspect was later taking into custody.

There were multiple reports of gunfire in the area following the incident—–tt was unclear if these reports are related.

Video showed the horrific aftermath.