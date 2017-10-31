Of course he does. He doesn’t want to give up DWS.

Via Daily Caller:

Tom Perez, the Democratic National Committee’s new chairman, stonewalled reporters Tuesday by refusing to divulge any concrete information about the DNC’s financial payments to Fusion GPS, the opposition research company that produced the salacious “Trump Dossier.”

In his first national press conference since the DNC payments became public, Perez stoutly defended the DNC’s decision to hire Fusion GPS, saying it would have constituted “malpractice” to not retain the opposition research firm.

“Opposition research is not simply something that ought be done, it would be malpractice not to do it,” he told reporters assembled for an on-the-record newsmakers breakfast meeting held by the Christian Science Monitor.

But Perez refused to disclose any basic information about the DNC’s role with the dossier and Fusion GPS.

