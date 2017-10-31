Feel good story of the day.

Via Khamma Press:

At least five Taliban insurgents were killed or wounded in an explosion in western Herat province of Afghanistan, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Tuesday.

The incident took place in the vicinity of Keshk-e-Kohna district after several improvised explosive devices went off among the Taliban insurgents.

MoI in a statement said the incident took place on Monday in Darzak village as several Taliban insurgents were busy planting IEDs on a roadside.

The statement further added that four Taliban insurgents were killed and another insurgent was wounded in the explosion.

According to the ministry, two Taliban local leaders identified as Mullah Ahmad Shah and Mullah Bari were among those killed.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

The anti-government armed militant groups frequently use explosives materials for the roadside bombings and car bombings to target the government staff and security personnel.