Interesting that he’s going after Spacey, but failed to go after Weinstein.

Via People:

Trevor Noah slammed Oscar winner Kevin Spacey for coming out in the same statement in which he apologized for making alleged unwanted sexual advances towards actor Anthony Rapp when Rapp was just 14.

On Monday, the Daily Show host kicked off his “Ain’t Nobody Got Time for That” segment by criticizing Spacey, whose scandal he said has lead to the literal “house of cards” that is “falling down around powerful men in Hollywood” following the onslaught of Harvey Weinstein sexual assault allegations. (A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”)

Keep reading…