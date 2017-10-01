Sick jerk.

Via The Wrap:

British police have widened their investigation of disgraced American movie mogul Harvey Weinstein to include sexual assault allegations by seven different women, according to U.K. media reports.

According to the Guardian, authorities at Scotland Yard have been investigating incidents that took place between the late 1980s and 2015, all of which were reported to the police between October 12 and October 28. The investigation has been codenamed Operation Kaguyak.

Two of the seven accusers have said they were assaulted on three separate occasions by Weinstein, which brings the total number of alleged crimes to 11.

