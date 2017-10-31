“I think the NFL has to come to their senses.”

Via Daily Caller:

Colin Kaepernick’s lawyer Mark Geragos claimed Tuesday that his client will be on an NFL roster within the next 10 days.

“I think within the next 10 days somebody will sign him. I think somebody’s gonna sign him. I think the NFL has to come to their senses, and realize every day that goes by just proves the collusion case even more,” Geragos said during an appearance on The Adam Carolla Show.

You can listen to the whole interview here. The part about Kaepernick signing with an NFL team starts around the 40-minute mark.

We’ll have to wait to find out if Geragos knows something the rest of us don’t, but it’ll be the biggest news of the NFL season if a team makes the decision to sign the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback.