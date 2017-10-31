This is another guy with rumors for years. Now we don’t know if all the allegations are true, but if even just a percentage is, Hollywood is still full of disgusting pigs.

Via Fox News:

An actress who appeared on “Entourage” has accused Jeremy Piven of sexual assault.

Ariana Bellamar tweeted to Piven on Monday, “‘Member when you cornered me in your trailer on the #Entourage set? ‘Member grabbing my boobies on the [couch] without asking??”

She also tweeted, “‘Member when I tried to leave; you grabbed me by the ass, looked at yourself in the mirror, & said what a ‘beautiful couple’ we made?”

The actress later clarified that Piven cornered her and “forcefully fondled my breasts & bum” on two occasions.

“Once at the [Playboy] mansion & once on [the ‘Entourage’] set.”

