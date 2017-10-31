In case you didn’t already know it. Except that there’s a small conflict between her alleged socialist views and her sharia views. But why let facts get in the way of anything?

Via Daily Caller:

Women’s March organizer Linda Sarsour flaunted her new membership to a socialist organization Monday night.

Sarsour tweeted out a picture of her membership card to the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), telling her followers “[email protected], I am official.”

The DSA is the biggest socialist organization in America. Some of the group’s causes include trying to get money out of politics, attempting to give more power to ordinary people in their jobs and working on revising gender relationships so they are more equal.

“We are socialists because we share a vision of a humane international social order based both on democratic planning and market mechanisms to achieve equitable distribution of resources, meaningful work, a healthy environment, sustainable growth, gender and racial equality, and non-oppressive relationships,” the group noted.