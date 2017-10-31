Not going to work.

Via Daily Caller:

Fox News host Tucker Carlson reported Monday that he received a cease and desist letter from a lawyer representing Tony Podesta over his reporting on the Podesta Group.

The Daily Caller co-founder said, “Podesta isn’t just complaining about us, he’s threatening us.”

He continued, saying that the letter, “demands that the show ‘immediately cease and desist disseminating false and misleading reports about Mr. Podesta and the Podesta group.’ It demands we retract and delete all our prior reporting on the Podesta group and warns that if we don’t do this, ‘Mr. Podesta may pursue legal action, including for damages in order to fully protect his rights.”

