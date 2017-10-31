And that’s exactly right. Even if you don’t like him, why would you want him to fail? Because that would hurt the United States. And those that do then are saying they don’t care sufficiently about the country to put their Trump hate aside.

Via NY Post:

“Breaking Bad” actor Bryan Cranston, notably outspoken against then-candidate Donald Trump, recently changed his tone, calling out those who don’t support the current president.

“President Trump is not the person who I wanted to be in that office, and I’ve been very open about that,” Cranston said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Monday. “That being said, he is the president.

“If he fails, the country is in jeopardy. It would be egotistical for anyone to say, ‘I hope he fails,’” Cranston said. “To that person I would say, f—k you. Why would you want that? So you can be right?”

The actor, currently promoting Vietnam War-era movie “Last Flag Flying,” said he doesn’t want Trump to fail. “I don’t want him to fail,” Cranston argued. “I want him to succeed. I do. I honestly do.”

