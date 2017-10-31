Yikes.

Via NY Post:

The new wave of sexual assault and harassment allegations has inspired Peyton Manning’s accuser to again speak out.

Jamie Naughright, who was an athletic trainer at the University of Tennessee while Manning was the star quarterback, spoke to CBS’ “Inside Edition” about the 1996 incident in which she alleges Manning exposed himself to her, then placed his genitals on her face.

Manning has admitted to “mooning” a teammate as a 19-year-old with Naughright present, but for decades has denied making contact with her, denials that his lawyer continued issuing Monday.

Asked about Manning’s contention that he never touched her, Naughright said, “That’s a lie.

