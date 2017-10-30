This was an actual email sent to insiders within the @TheDemocrats . The DNC hasn't given up the patently absurd #OppressionOlympics . pic.twitter.com/qKavGjTLYM

Wow.

Via Townhall:

The Democratic National Committee is hiring for some new positions in their Technology Team, including Chief Security Officer, IT Systems Administrator, and Product Manager. In the email soliciting job applications, it says that the DNC is looking for a “staff of diverse voices and life experiences.”

Unfortunately, according to the DNC’s Data Service Manager Madeleine Leader, this desire for “diverse voices and life experiences” apparently doesn’t extend to “cisgender straight white males.” In the closing paragraph of the email, Leader said “I personally would prefer that you not forward to cisgender straight white males, as they are already in the majority.”

