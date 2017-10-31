I feel so bad for those guys making a million dollars a year playing football… said nobody.

SEATTLE – Reverend Jesse Jackson, the noted civil rights activist, wants to have an extensive conversation with Texans owner Bob McNair.

In the wake of a firestorm of controversy following McNair saying “We can’t have the inmates running the prison,” at a recent NFL owners meetings, Jackson was sharply critical of the remarks in a telephone interview Sunday with The Houston Chronicle. Jackson accused owners, including McNair, of having a “plantation mentality.”

Jackson added that there should be sanctions against McNair for his comments. McNair has apologized publicly in a statement and privately to his players and stated that he wasn’t referring to players in those remarks.

Jackson suggested that the NFL provide extensive details about what was said at the closed-door meeting regarding players’ national anthem protests.

“They really should make the minutes of that meeting public,” Jackson said. “I understand there were some other things said that were just as bad from other owners. They have kind of a plantation mentality. The players are objectified in some sense. Mr. McNair is a product of the South. They act like he’s a victim or misunderstood, but those players have made him a wealthy man.

“Mr. McNair said he’s sorry, but he also said what he said in an uninhibited way when he’s in a private meeting with the other owners. There should be some kind of sanctions. Other owners heard him talk that way and they shouldn’t condone that kind of talk.”