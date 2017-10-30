This will probably be overturned on appeal.

Via Daily Wire:

A federal court has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s United States military transgender policy announced in July, says a report from The Hill. The block comes “as a case against his ban works its way through court”:

A judge in the U.S. district court for D.C. ruled Monday that Trump’s directive changing the transgender policy back to what it was before June 2016 and banning new transgender recruits from enlisting cannot be enforced while the case is being reviewed in court.

The judge also blocked the Trump Administration’s move to ban taxpayer-funded gender reassignment surgeries.

Trump made his bold announcement to reverse the Obama Administration transgender directive on July 26, unsurprisingly, via Twitter.

