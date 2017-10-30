And as far as people must have known, I heard rumors years ago, so they must have known.

Via Fox News:

In the wake of the sexual harassment allegation against actor Kevin Spacey, Netflix has announced “House of Cards” will be ending after the show’s sixth season.

The news comes after many fans called on Netflix to pull the plug on its original series following a report from Buzzfeed News in which actor Anthony Rapp alleged Spacey, then 26, made a sexual advance on him when he was 14 years old.

The decision to conclude “House of Cards” was made several months ago, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the decision.

However, a representative for Netflix told Fox News earlier on Monday that the company is “deeply troubled by last night’s news concerning Kevin Spacey. In response to last night’s revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time.”

Keep reading…