American special operations forces and FBI agents have captured a militant who allegedly was involved in the deadly attack on a U.S. diplomatic compound and CIA annex in Benghazi, Libya, two U.S. officials confirmed to Fox News on Monday.

Officials identified the suspect as Mustafa al-Imam. The capture took place Sunday at an unknown location in Libya.

The attack, on September 11, 2012, killed four Americans, including Ambassador Chris Stevens.

Al-Imam is being transported back to Washington where he will be charged in federal court, a U.S. official told Fox News. The Department of Justice has the lead on the prosecution.

