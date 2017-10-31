It takes all types to make the rainbow.

Via Daily Caller:

Celebrities were furious with Kevin Spacey on Monday for “hiding under the rainbow” and coming out as gay following a pedophilia accusation from “Star Trek” star Anthony Rapp against him.

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell called the “House of Cards” star a “sick man” and compared him to Harvey Weinstein. In a BuzzFeed News article, Rapp alleged that Spacey made a sexual advance toward him at a party when he was 14 years old.

u don’t remember the incident – 30 years ago? – fuck u kevin – like Harvey we all knew about u – I hope more men come forward @KevinSpacey, O’Donnell tweeted Monday.

