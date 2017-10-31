The social justice warriors missed the cultural appropriation of the Greek Popeye Scramble.

Via WBTV:

Though the Charlotte-based restaurant Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is best known for burgers and milkshakes, it’s a breakfast item that attracted criticism this weekend.

The dish includes eggs, jalapeno peppers, jalapeno bacon and Pepper Jack cheese, with salsa and sour cream on top.

Its name on the menu? The “Border Patrol scramble.”

People have taken to Facebook and Twitter to criticize the name, calling it “racist” and insensitive to immigrant families.

Activist Andrea Pino objected to the name on Twitter. “Way to reflect today’s America,” she said.

Shout out to @BadDaddysBurger for this poorly named menu item. Way to reflect today’s America. pic.twitter.com/EyH2gasdGx

— Andrea L. Pino (@andreactually) October 26, 2017

