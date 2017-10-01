Pure. Coincidence. And being named in the Manafort indictment might have something to do with it.

Via Washington Examiner:

Tony Podesta, founder of the Podesta Group and brother to former Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, will resign from his lobbying company in response to an investigation of the firm by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Podesta made the announcement Monday at a company-wide meeting, and informed clients that he would be stepping down.

It’s not clear when Podesta’s departure will be effective, according to Politico, who first reported the change.

It was reported last week that Mueller had opened a federal investigation into the Democratic-leaning Podesta Group lobbying firm and its founder.

The decision to focus on Podesta was born out of Mueller’s probe into whether President Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia, which is also looking into former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s finances.

A Podesta Group spokesman said the firm is “cooperating fully with the special counsel’s office and has taken every possible step to provide documentation that confirms timely compliance. In all of our client engagements, the Podesta Group conducts due diligence and consults with appropriate legal experts to ensure compliance with disclosure regulations at all times — and we did so in this case.”

Keep reading…